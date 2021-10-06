Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian FA will probe allegations of abuse in women's game; Golf-Opening women's major gets new sponsor, prize fund up 60% to $5 million and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Australian FA will probe allegations of abuse in women's game

Football Australia say they will investigate any allegations of abuse in the women's game after recently retired international striker Lisa De Vanna said she had been the victim of sexual assault, harassment, and bullying during her career. De Vanna made her initial allegations in response to a Tweet by Megan Rapinoe when the United States international commented on the allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley.

Golf-Opening women's major gets new sponsor, prize fund up 60% to $5 million

The opening women's major of 2022 will have its prize fund boosted by 60% to $5 million, the elite LPGA Tour said after announcing a new title sponsor for the tournament. The event, previously known as the ANA Inspiration, will be renamed 'The Chevron Championship' as part of a six-year deal with the LPGA.

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction

A boxing sketch in felt pen by the late Muhammad Ali sold for more than $425,000 at an auction in New York on Tuesday of his little-known artworks, some of which went for many times overestimates. The sketch, called "Sting Like a Bee," and drawn on paper in 1978 was the most sought-after work among more than 20 paintings, drawings, and sketches by the former heavyweight champion that reflected Ali's interest in religion, social justice, and his own career. It carried a pre-sale estimate of $40,000 to $60,000.

Kyler Murray takes over as consensus NFL MVP favorite

The Arizona Cardinals are the lone remaining unbeaten team through four weeks of the NFL season, and the man who has led them to that 4-0 record is now the consensus favorite to win league MVP honors. Kyler Murray had ascended the list of contenders at sportsbooks through a hot September, but now he owns the shortest odds at major sportsbooks after leading a 37-20 upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Tennis-After 'very cool' three weeks, U.S. Open champ Raducanu ready to get back to business

Red carpet galas, top-tier endorsement deals, and hitting with British Royalty -- the past three weeks have been a whirlwind for 18-year-old U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. But now the British sensation says she is eager to get back to business.

U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI's botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. "The recently confirmed assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light," Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, adding that she is "constrained" on what more she can say.

Exclusive-Athletics-Jamaica's Carter tests positive, faces disciplinary hearing

Jamaica's Olympic and world championship medallist Nesta Carter, whose positive doping test caused Usain Bolt to be stripped of his Beijing 2008 Olympic 4x100 meters relay gold, has tested positive again and faces an anti-doping hearing next week. Confirmation of the now-retired Carter's positive test came from the Chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and the sprinter's lawyer Stuart Stimpson.

Golf-Rivals DeChambeau, Koepka to face off in The Match

Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their fierce rivalry in Las Vegas next month, facing off in The Match, a 12-hole, head-to-head event at the Wynn Golf Course. The major winners set aside their long-standing feud to help the United States triumph over Europe at the Ryder Cup last week after months of hostilities, even exchanging a hug at their team's victory press conference.

NBA-'We're here for him': Coach says Nets' Irving misses Brooklyn practice

Seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving did not participate in the Brooklyn Nets' first practice at home on Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash told reporters, as the NBA began to feel the impact of local COVID-19 vaccine restrictions. "Kyrie's not here today," said Nash. "No further update. We support him. We support him, we're here for him. If things change then - if there's a resolution, we're here for him."

Basketball-Gasol retires after 23-year career, two NBA titles, three Olympic medals

Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the sport after a 23-year career. "I'm here to tell you that I'm going to retire from professional basketball. It's a difficult decision after so many years but it's a decision I've taken carefully," Gasol, 41, told a news conference at Barcelona's Liceu theatre.

