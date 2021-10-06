Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, round 16 of the Formula One world championship: Lap distance: 5.338km. Total distance: 309.396km (58 laps)

2020 pole position: Lance Stroll (Canada) Racing Point, one minute 47.765 seconds. 2020 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) McLaren, 2005 One minute 24.770 seconds. Start time: 1200GMT/1500 local time

TURKEY Seven of the eight Turkish Grands Prix to date have been won by a driver starting on the front row. The exception was last year, when Hamilton started sixth. The polesitter in Turkey has won five times.

Jenson Button, winner with Brawn in 2009, and Hamilton in 2010 both started in second place. Three of the races have ended in one-two finishes (Ferrari 2007, McLaren 2010, Red Bull 2011).

Kimi Raikkonen (2005), Hamilton (2010, 2020), Sebastian Vettel (2011) are the only active drivers to have won in Turkey. The circuit is one of seven anti-clockwise layouts on the calendar, and offers good overtaking opportunities.

RACE WINS Hamilton has a record 100 career victories, of which 79 have been with Mercedes, from 281 starts. He has been on the podium 176 times.

Championship leader Hamilton has won five times this year to Verstappen's seven. Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo have won once each. Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas has now gone a year without a win.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 120, Williams 114 and Red Bull 72. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 101 career poles and has won 59 times from pole. He has had three poles so far in 2021. Verstappen has been on pole eight times, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in Azerbaijan and Monaco qualifying. Bottas was on pole in Portugal and McLaren's Lando Norris in Russia.

CHAMPIONSHIP Hamilton is two points ahead of Verstappen. Mercedes lead Red Bull by 33 points.

POINTS George Russell has scored for Williams in four of the last five races. The team had failed to score a point for two years before that.

MILESTONES Hamilton's victory in Russia made him the first Formula One driver to win 100 races.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)