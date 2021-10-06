IPL 2021: Patel, Christian shine as RCB restrict SRH to 141/7

Harshal Patel and Dan Christian starred with the ball as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the score of 141/7 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Harshal Patel scalped three wickets while Dan Christian and George Garton returned with two and one respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal also bagged one wicket. Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played innings of 44 and 31 respectively as SRH's middle-order batters failed to bank on after such a good start.

Put in to bat first, SRH had a horror start as they lost their opener in the second over. George Garton struck to send Abhishek Sharma back to the pavilion for 13 off 10 balls. Kane Williamson then joined Jason Roy on the pitch and the duo started rebuilding for SRH. After the first powerplay, the team in orange had 50 runs on board with a loss of one wicket. Roy and Williamson continued mixing caution in middle overs as SRH raced to 81/1 after 11 overs in the innings. In the 12th over, Harshal Patel struck to give RCB a much-needed breakthrough as he removed SRH skipper. Kane Williamson walked back after scoring 31 off 29 balls.

Dan Christian then broke the backbone of SRH in the 15th over, as he removed Priyam Garg and dangerous-looking Jason Roy in his spell. Priyam Garg walked back after scoring 15 while Jason Roy played superb 44 off 38 balls. Wickets kept falling for SRH as Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Abdul Samad in the very next over. Wriddhiman Saha stay at the pitch was cut short by Harshal Patel in the 18th over.

In the last two overs of the innings, SRH gathered 11 runs and lost one wicket in form of Jason Holder. Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 141/7 (Jason Roy Kane 44, Kane Williamson 31; Harshal Patel 3-33, Dan Christian 2-14) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

