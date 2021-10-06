Kejriwal felicitates Delhi govt employees women's volleyball team on silver medal

Left Menu

Updated: 06-10-2021
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday felicitated Delhi government employees women's volleyball team after they won the silver medal in a national-level tournament, officials said.

The team had participated, for the first time, in the All India Civil Services Volleyball Tournament held in Kurukshetra, Haryana, they said.

Kejriwal said the entire government takes pride in the team's performance and they have to now perform better and bring the gold medal for the Delhi government next time.

The chief minister met with all the members of the women's team and said the Delhi government is committed towards promoting sports. It is running a sports university along with other programmes to attract youth to sports and produce players of national and international levels, he added.

''We are all very proud of you. We have to continue to perform better and bring the gold medal for the Delhi government next time. The facilities that will be required for the preparations for the next tournament will be provided by the Delhi government,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The tournament was held at the Dronacharya Stadium from September 20-24. To participate in it, each state had sent one team consisting of government employees, the statement said.

This tournament was started by the government so that the employees can be kept fit and the employees who come from the sports quota can get an opportunity to excel, it said.

