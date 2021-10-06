Left Menu

Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman finalist at World Wrestling Championships

Anshu Malik scripted history on Wednesday as she became the first Indian woman to advance into the final of the World Wrestling Championships.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:00 IST
Anshu Malik (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Anshu Malik scripted history on Wednesday as she became the first Indian woman to advance into the final of the World Wrestling Championships. Malik defeated Solomia Vynnyk of Ukraine by 11-0 through technical superiority, in the semi-final of the 57kg division at Oslo in the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2021.

The 20-year-old Indian will now take on the Rio 2016 champion and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Helen Maroulis of the USA in the final for the historic gold medal. Earlier, Anshu was hardly troubled by Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova, whom she overwhelmed by technical superiority and later outwitted Mongolia's Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 5-1 in the quarterfinals to book her place in the SFs.

Malik is a two Asian Championship medalist, which includes gold and a Ranking Series silver medalist. She has also participated in the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

