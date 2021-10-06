Left Menu

Drakes replaces injured Sam Curran in CSK squad

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:25 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Uncapped West Indian all-rounder Dominic Drakes on Wednesday replaced injured England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Chennai Super Kings squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Left-handed batsman Drakes has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far.

Curran was ruled out of the remaining matches of the IPL and also the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup due a lower back injury that he suffered during one of the IPL matches. Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium.

