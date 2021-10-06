Sports News Roundup: Gasol retires after 23-year career, two NBA titles, three Olympic medals; England's Tomori thriving under gaze of Maldini and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, round 16 of the Formula One world championship: Lap distance: 5.338km. Total distance: 309.396km (58 laps)

Kyler Murray takes over as consensus NFL MVP favorite

The Arizona Cardinals are the lone remaining unbeaten team through four weeks of the NFL season, and the man who has led them to that 4-0 record is now the consensus favorite to win league MVP honors. Kyler Murray had ascended the list of contenders at sportsbooks through a hot September, but now he owns the shortest odds at major sportsbooks after leading a 37-20 upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Golf-Rahm positive he can match Ballesteros with third Spanish Open win

World number one Jon Rahm is hopeful that he can emulate compatriot Seve Ballesteros by becoming only the second three-times winner of the Spanish Open when he tees off on home soil on Thursday. Rahm is after a hat-trick of titles at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, having previously won in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis-After 'very cool' three weeks, U.S. Open champ Raducanu ready to get back to business

Red carpet galas, top-tier endorsement deals and hitting with British Royalty -- the past three weeks have been a whirlwind for 18-year-old U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. But now the British sensation says she is eager to get back to business.

U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI's botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. "The recently confirmed assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light," Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, adding that she is "constrained" on what more she can say.

Exclusive-Athletics-Jamaica's Carter tests positive, faces disciplinary hearing

Jamaica's Olympic and world championship medallist Nesta Carter, whose positive doping test caused Usain Bolt to be stripped of his Beijing 2008 Olympic 4x100 metres relay gold, has tested positive again and faces an anti-doping hearing next week. Confirmation of the now-retired Carter's positive test came from the Chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and the sprinter's lawyer Stuart Stimpson.

Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen renew battle in Turkey

Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey last year while Max Verstappen had a race to forget, but this time the title remains wide open and the Dutch driver could be the one celebrating on Sunday. Only two points separate Mercedes' championship leader Hamilton from his Red Bull rival with six races left after Istanbul and the battle set to go down to the wire.

NBA-'We're here for him': Coach says Nets' Irving misses Brooklyn practice

Seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving did not participate in the Brooklyn Nets' first practice at home on Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash told reporters, as the NBA began to feel the impact of local COVID-19 vaccine restrictions. "Kyrie's not here today," said Nash. "No further update. We support him. We support him, we're here for him. If things change then - if there's a resolution, we're here for him."

Soccer-England's Tomori thriving under gaze of Maldini

England defender Fikayo Tomori says playing under the gaze of Italian great Paolo Maldini at AC Milan has helped him produce the form to earn a recall to Gareth Southgate's squad. The former Chelsea defender, who joined the Serie A club in June after an impressive loan spell, is earning rave reviews at the San Siro and he now has the chance to resume his England career after earning one cap in 2019.

Basketball-Gasol retires after 23-year career, two NBA titles, three Olympic medals

Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the sport after a 23-year career. "I'm here to tell you that I'm going to retire from professional basketball. It's a difficult decision after so many years but it's a decision I've taken carefully," Gasol, 41, told a news conference at Barcelona's Liceu theatre.

