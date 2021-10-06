IPL 2021: Dominic Drakes replaces injured Sam Curran in Chennai Super Kings' squad

Chennai Super Kings have signed Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Earlier, Sam Curran was ruled out of the ICC men's T20 World Cup with a lower back injury ahead of the showpiece event. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.

"Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team," ECB said in a statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)