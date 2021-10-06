Left Menu

IPL 2021: Dominic Drakes replaces injured Sam Curran in Chennai Super Kings' squad

Chennai Super Kings have signed Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:48 IST
IPL 2021: Dominic Drakes replaces injured Sam Curran in Chennai Super Kings' squad
Chennai Super Kings logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Chennai Super Kings have signed Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Earlier, Sam Curran was ruled out of the ICC men's T20 World Cup with a lower back injury ahead of the showpiece event. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.

"Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team," ECB said in a statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021