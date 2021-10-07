Soccer-Teenager Gavi handed Spain debut v Italy

Barcelona's 17-year-old midfielder Gavi became Spain's youngest ever national team player when he was handed his debut by coach Luis Enrique in Wednesday's Nations League semi-final against Italy at the San Siro on Wednesday. Gavi, who has started just three times for Barca, was handed a starting spot at the age of 17 years and 62 days

He will line up alongside club team mate Sergio Busquets and Atletico Madrid's Koke in a three-man midfield. There was a surprise in the Italy lineup with Alessandro Bastoni starting instead of veteran Giorgio Chiellini in the centre of defence alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci takes over the captain's armband from Chiellini as Italy look to extend their 37-match unbeaten run.

