Soccer-Tielemans hopes Belgium success can lift Leicester

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says he hopes success at international level in the Nations League this week will help his club form at Leicester City after a mediocre start to the season.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 07-10-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 01:41 IST
Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says he hopes success at international level in the Nations League this week will help his club form at Leicester City after a mediocre start to the season. Tielemans has struggled to find form in the Premier League after being one of his club’s outstanding performers in the last campaign, including scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final.

"I haven’t been thinking too much about it. I can only work, on and off the field and try to help the team as much as possible and then I know that the performances will follow," he told a news conference on Wednesday on the eve of the Nations League semi-final against France in Turin. "It's true that we have a difficult start to the season at Leicester. Perhaps this interruption will help with that and I can return to England afterwards with a fresh head," he added.

Tielemans also said he had little interest in the rivalry between Belgium and their bigger neighbours. "I'm not really concerned with that, personally I'm here to play football. We know what we have to do here. They were able to win our previous meeting. I do remember that we were very disappointed after that elimination," he said of France’s 1-0 win over Belgium in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in St Petersburg.

"We were so close to the final. Then it came down to one detail: a corner. It's really a shame because we didn't make many mistakes back then. Details will again be decisive tomorrow." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

