Left Menu

Cricket-England's Stokes undergoes surgery, unlikely to play in Ashes - report

The 30-year-old all-rounder, who has been on an indefinite break since withdrawing from the home test series against India this year to focus on his mental health, sustained the injury playing in the Indian Premier League in April. The report said Leeds-based consultant Doug Campbell removed the screws from Stokes's finger on Monday and treated the scar tissue that had been causing him severe pain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 02:23 IST
Cricket-England's Stokes undergoes surgery, unlikely to play in Ashes - report
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ben Stokes has successfully undergone a second operation on his broken index finger but is unlikely to be named in England's squad for the Ashes, the Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday. The 30-year-old all-rounder, who has been on an indefinite break since withdrawing from the home test series against India this year to focus on his mental health, sustained the injury playing in the Indian Premier League in April.

The report said Leeds-based consultant Doug Campbell removed the screws from Stokes's finger on Monday and treated the scar tissue that had been causing him severe pain. The Mirror, for whom Stokes writes a column, added that although the player would be ruled out for a lengthy period, the surgery had been successful.

Stokes made an early comeback in July after the first operation, leading England to a 3-0 one-day international series win over Pakistan but needed injections to get through the games. He then decided to take a break from cricket to work on his mental health and allow time for his finger to heal. Stokes was last month omitted from England's squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and now looks likely to miss his second Ashes series, having also been ruled out of the 2017-18 tour following an incident at a Bristol nightclub.

The first test against Australia is due to start on Dec. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021