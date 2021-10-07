Punjab Kings beat CSK by six wickets
Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each.Punjab chased down the target comfortably with K L Rahul leading from the front and making an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls. Brief scores 1346 CSK in 20 overs Faf du Plessis 76 Ravi Bishnoi 125, Arshdeep Singh 235, Chris Jordan 220.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.
CSK scored 134 for six against Punjab Kings after being put in to bat. Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each.
Punjab chased down the target comfortably with K L Rahul leading from the front and making an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls. Brief scores: 134/6 CSK in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 76; Ravi Bishnoi 1/25, Arshdeep Singh 2/35, Chris Jordan 2/20). Punjab Kings 139/4 in 13 overs (K L Rahul 98 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/28).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
