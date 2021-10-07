KKR make 171/4 against Royals
07-10-2021
Kolkata Knight Riders made 171 for four against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.
Shubman Gill scored 56 off 44 balls while his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer made 38 off 35 balls.
Brief scores: 171/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56; Chris Morris 1/28, Chetan Sakariya 1/23).
