Left Menu

Apex Council member "threatened" me to select a player, alleges MCA selector

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:35 IST
Apex Council member "threatened" me to select a player, alleges MCA selector
  • Country:
  • India

A senior Mumbai selector on Thursday alleged that he was being ''threatened'' by an Apex Council member to select a player, forcing him to file a complaint with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil. ''This is to bring to your notice, today morning (7th October, 2021), one of the Apex Council Member, Mr Kiran Powar called me and was insisting and threatening me to select a player in the senior team,'' selector Anand Yalvgi wrote in his complaint to MCA chief Patil, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Yalvigi, 46, also confirmed to PTI that he had written the email.

Yalvigi alleged that Powar's language was ''atrocious and unparliamentary.'' When PTI contacted Powar, he replied through a message saying, ''Sorry, I can't talk right now.'' The Mumbai senior selection committee is being led by former India pacer Salil Ankola.

The MCA president could not be reached for his comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter

Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - let...

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021