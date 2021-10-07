Left Menu

NHL-Canadiens goalie Price enters player assistance program

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who backstopped his team to last season's Stanley Cup Final, is voluntarily stepping away from the club to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:50 IST
NHL-Canadiens goalie Price enters player assistance program
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who backstopped his team to last season's Stanley Cup Final, is voluntarily stepping away from the club to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union said on Thursday. The National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association announced Price's decision in a joint statement but gave no additional details and said there would be no further comment.

The player assistance program, which started as a jointly funded effort in 1996, assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said this week the 34-year-old Price was not expected to practise before the start of the season because he is "not doing well right now" as he recovers from a non-COVID-19 illness.

Price is also recovering from off-season knee surgery. Price's wife said in a post on Instagram that part of the privilege of being in the position her family is in is that they also get a public platform to show how there is a "path to light" for anyone who is struggling.

"No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first, not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better," Price's wife wrote. "Carey's showing up for himself and our family and making the absolute best decision possible for us. I will continue to show up for him and our kids and seek out the support that I may need on any given day.

"And it's incredibly important to us to show our kids that asking for help and letting yourself be supported by others is not just OK, but encouraged — anytime, and under any circumstance." Price, who won a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, has spent his entire 14-year career with Montreal and last season led the team to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter

Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - let...

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021