Saudi sovereign fund says it fully acquired Newcastle United
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:06 IST
An investment group led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has completed a full acquisition of the Newcastle United football club which competes in the English Premier League, the sovereign fund said on Thursday.
The investment group includes PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, it added on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
