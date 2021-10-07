Left Menu

KKR beat Royals by 86 runs

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:02 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

KKR made 171 for four against Rajasthan Royals who in response were shot out for 85 in 16.1 overs.

Shubman Gill scored 56 off 44 balls for KKR while his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer made 38 off 35 balls. Shivam Mavi took four wickets for KKR and Lockie Ferguson took three.

Brief scores: KKR 171/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56; Chris Morris 1/28, Chetan Sakariya 1/23). Rajasthan Royals 85 all out in 16.1 overs (Rahul Tewatia 44; Lockie Ferguson 3/18, Shivam Mavi 4/21).

