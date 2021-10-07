Left Menu

Sarita Mor becomes 6th Indian woman to win bronze medal at World Wrestling C'ships

Wrestler Sarita Mor etched her name in history books as she clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:08 IST
Sarita Mor becomes 6th Indian woman to win bronze medal at World Wrestling C'ships
Sarita Mor in action during her bout (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Wrestler Sarita Mor etched her name in history books as she clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg. With this, she became the second Indian woman to win a medal in the 2021 Championships.

Also, Sarita became the sixth Indian Woman bronze medalist and seventh medalist at the World Championships overall. Before Sarita's achievement, Anshu Malik scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash. Maroulis won the gold medal after her splendid show in the World Wrestling Championships as she defeated Anshu by fall in the final.

Anshu Malik has been a trainee of SAI national centre of excellence Lucknow since 2016. She made her debut in the Olympics earlier this year and has now become the first woman in history to win silver in the Wrestling Worlds.

Anshu Malik is a two Asian Championship medalist, which includes gold and a Ranking Series silver medalist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021