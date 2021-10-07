Left Menu

Anshu takes home silver, Sarita bags bronze in Indian women's best show at Worlds

India will have to wait for its first woman world champion in wrestling as Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal after losing her 57kg final to 2016 Olympic champion Helen Lousie Maroulis but Sarita Mor grabbed her maiden medal at the big stage by winning the 59kg bronze, here on Thursday.Coming into the match after becoming Indias first-ever woman finalist at the World Championship, the 19-year old Anshu began on an aggressive fashion with positive intent but eventually lost the summit clash after being pinned.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:14 IST
Anshu takes home silver, Sarita bags bronze in Indian women's best show at Worlds
  • Country:
  • Norway

India will have to wait for its first woman world champion in wrestling as Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal after losing her 57kg final to 2016 Olympic champion Helen Lousie Maroulis but Sarita Mor grabbed her maiden medal at the big stage by winning the 59kg bronze, here on Thursday.

Coming into the match after becoming India's first-ever woman finalist at the World Championship, the 19-year old Anshu began on an aggressive fashion with positive intent but eventually lost the summit clash after being pinned. Sushil Kumar (2010) remain India's lone world champion wrestler till date.

Anshu led 1-0 at the breather but the bout changed in dramatic fashion in the second half. Maroulis got Anshu in her arm grip and pulled her down to complete a take-down move to take a 2-1 lead. She kept Anshu's right arm under a tight grip and kept twisting to get an 'exposure' point, making it 4-1.

Anshu, the reigning Asian champion, was in terrible pain but the American did not lose her grip and had Anshu's back on the mat to win by fall. Anshu needed medical help immediately after the bout as she was almost in tears.

Nevertheless, it was a heroic performance from the Nidani wrestler, who became the only fifth Indian woman to win a world medal and so far the best one. Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) have won a bronze each. Sarita ended her worlds medal drought with a convincing 8-2 win over Sweden's Sara Johanna Lindborg in the bronze play-off.

Indian women have now bettered their best ever show at the worlds as winning two bronze in 2012 through the Phogat sisters was the country's best show. Sarita stunned the Swede with an early four-pointer and added two more points to her tally with a quick take-down. The reigning Asian champion took a commanding 6-0 lead by the break and pulled off another breathtaking move to race to a 8-0 lead.

Sarita conceded a take-down late in the bout but had a big enough lead to come out winner. It was her sixth attempt to win a medal at the worlds, having failed to do so at one U-23 and four senior worlds. Meanwhile, Divya Kakran (72kg) lost her repechage round in the morning session to Mongolia's Davaanasan Enkh Amar and expectedly, the Greco Roman wrestlers put up a disappointing show.

Sandeep (55kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg) and Harpreet Singh (82kg) bowed out of the competition. Only Sajan managed to win one bout while the other three lost their respective openers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021