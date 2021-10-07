Left Menu

IPL 2021: Shivam Mavi, Ferguson shine as KKR crush Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs

Shivam Mavi picked four while Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:32 IST
Shivam Mavi picked four while Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 171/4 and then folded Rajasthan Royals for 85/10 in 16.1 overs. With this win, KKR have consolidated the fourth spot with 14 points.

Chasing 172, Rajasthan Royals got off to the worst possible start and never really recovered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In powerplay, Rajasthan Royals scored 17 runs for four wickets and the side never really looked like they were comfortable in the chase.

In the end, the Sanju Samson-led side were folded for 85 runs in the 17th over. Earlier, Shubman Gill smashed his second successive half-century as KKR scored 171/4 against Rajasthan Royals.

This is also the highest score at Sharjah in the IPL 2021. It was a combined batting effort by KKR batsmen after Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave the side a decent start Brief Scores: KKR 171/4 (Shubman Gill 56, Venkatesh Iyer 38; Rahul Tewatia 1-11) vs Rajasthan Royals 85/10 (Rahul Tewatia 44; Shivam Mavi 4-21, Lockie Ferguson 3-18) (ANI)

