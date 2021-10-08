Left Menu

Soccer-Fans ecstatic but human rights groups condemn Newcastle's takeover

In a letter addressed to the new owners, the chair of the Newcastle United Supporters' Trust, Greg Tomlinson, said that for the first time in many years fans believed that their desire for an ambitious Newcastle could now become a reality. "We admire your desire and tenacity to buy our football club despite the protracted issues with the Premier League ...

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 01:30 IST
Soccer-Fans ecstatic but human rights groups condemn Newcastle's takeover
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Delirious fans outside St James' Park welcomed the announcement of Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium on Thursday with beer, hugs and chants of "we've got our club back". The purchase brought to an end the deeply unpopular reign of owner Mike Ashley, who had long ceased to be a fan favourite over what most saw as a lack of investment at the club.

"Yesssssssss. We can dare to hope again," tweeted former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer, who was a vocal critic of the Ashley administration. In a letter addressed to the new owners, the chair of the Newcastle United Supporters' Trust, Greg Tomlinson, said that for the first time in many years fans believed that their desire for an ambitious Newcastle could now become a reality.

"We admire your desire and tenacity to buy our football club despite the protracted issues with the Premier League ... we look forward to working with you to rejuvenate one of the greatest clubs in England..." wrote Tomlinson. Other famous Geordie fans, such as TV stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, expressed excitement at the takeover, while lifelong Newcastle supporter and podcaster Taylor Payne heralded a "new dawn" at the club.

However, human right groups condemned Saudi Arabia's efforts to "sportswash" its human rights record. "This is against the backdrop of a strategy by Saudi Arabia to use sports teams, athletes and major sporting events in the country to distract from its national human rights crises," Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.

"Given the Saudi Arabian government's poor human rights record, this is a wake-up call to fans, broadcasters and players that sports should not be a tool for erasing human rights abuse." Saudi Arabia's government denies allegations of human rights abuses and says it is protecting national security from extremists and external actors.

Earlier on Thursday, Amnesty International urged the Premier League to change its owners' and directors' test to address human rights issues and prevent "sportswashing". "The phrase 'human rights' doesn't even appear in the owners' and directors' test despite English football supposedly adhering to (world soccer governing body) FIFA standards.

"We've sent the Premier League a suggested new human rights-compliant test and we reiterate our call on them to overhaul their standards on this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021