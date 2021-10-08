Left Menu

Soccer-Nigeria beaten at home in World Cup qualifying shock

Nigeria suffered a humiliating home defeat in World Cup qualification on Thursday as the Central African Republic grabbed a last-minute winner for a shock victory in Lagos. Substitute Karl Namnganda, who plays in the fourth tier of French football, took advantage of a defensive mix-up between William Troost and Leon Balogun to score a stunning winner and throw their qualifying section wide open.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 03:11 IST
Soccer-Nigeria beaten at home in World Cup qualifying shock
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Nigeria suffered a humiliating home defeat in World Cup qualification on Thursday as the Central African Republic grabbed a last-minute winner for a shock victory in Lagos.

Substitute Karl Namnganda, who plays in the fourth tier of French football, took advantage of a defensive mix-up between William Troost and Leon Balogun to score a stunning winner and throw their qualifying section wide open. The upset overshadowed the rest of the day's African qualifiers where there was also a significant win for tiny Equatorial Guinea over Zambia and a third successive victory for Tunisia.

Norwegian-based striker Ibrahima Kone netted a hat-trick for Mali as they thrashed Kenya 5-0 while Benin's win in Tanzania put them in pole position in their group. Nigeria had won their opening matches in Group C and were expected to push further ahead at the expense of lowly Central African Republic, who were without their only recognised star Geoffrey Kondogbia of Atletico Madrid, who is refusing to play because of the poor organisation around the team.

Victor Osimhen hit the post early in the second half for Nigeria and fluffed another chance but the Super Eagles were largely subdued in what was expected to be a routine home assignment. It was the biggest win in the Central African Republic's football history as they moved to four points.

Nigeria still lead the group on six points but Cape Verde's 2-1 win in Liberia, where Garry Rodrigues rifled home a stoppage-time winner, also puts them on four points. Tunisia kept up their 100% record after three games in Group B as they beat Mauritania 3-0 at home, with second-placed Equatorial Guinea three points back.

Mali shrugged off having to cede home advantage and play in Agadir, Morocco because of the poor condition of their stadia as they hammered Kenya and are two points ahead of Uganda in Group E. Uganda won 1-0 earlier on Thursday away to Rwanda. In Group J, Benin remain two points clear of the Democratic Republic of Congo as both teams won.

Steve Mounie scored a 71st minute winner for Benin away to Tanzania, while the Congolese were 2-0 home winners over Madagascar in Kinshasa. There are six more African qualifiers on Friday as teams battle it out in 10 groups, with only the section winners advancing to the playoffs in March to decide the five African representatives at the Qatar 2022 finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021