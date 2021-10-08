Left Menu

Soccer-South Korea saviour Son picks up a knock in Syria win

South Korea skipper Son Heung-min picked up a knock in the World Cup qualifier against Syria, calling into question his availability for Tuesday's crunch Group A clash against Asian powerhouse Iran. But I am sure it will be a tough game for them as well."

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 08:10 IST
Soccer-South Korea saviour Son picks up a knock in Syria win

South Korea skipper Son Heung-min picked up a knock in the World Cup qualifier against Syria, calling into question his availability for Tuesday's crunch Group A clash against Asian powerhouse Iran. The Tottenham Hotspur forward swept the ball into the net in the 88th minute to give South Korea a 2-1 home win over the Syrians on Thursday and keep his country two points behind Iran at the top of the group after three matches.

Son, who played the full match, was troubled by his lower right leg late in the contest but played down the injury. "It's not as bad as people may think. I feel fine overall," Son was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"No one is 100% healthy in these matches. And I love football so much. When you play for the country, you have to play through pain, even if it means you have to take medicine." South Korea are seeking to secure a 10th straight appearance at the World Cup finals in Qatar next year by securing one of the top two spots in Group A after the 10-match campaign.

Coach Paulo Bento played down the significance of Tuesday's clash with the early pacesetters in Tehran. "The game that we're going to play on Tuesday isn't more important than the games we've played," the Portuguese said in the post-match news conference, according to Yonhap.

"It's not a decisive game. It's just one more game. It'll be a tough game and a very good challenge for us. But I am sure it will be a tough game for them as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021