Left Menu

Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica

The victory earned the United States a share of top spot on eight points with Mexico, who drew 1-1 with Canada at the Azteca Stadium in an ill-tempered contest that was halted briefly in the second half when spectators began chanting homophobic slurs. The top three in the eight-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-placed finisher going into an intercontinental playoff for another spot.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:22 IST
Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica

A second-half double from Ricardo Pepi gave the United States a 2-0 home win over Jamaica on Thursday to remain unbeaten in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

After opening the group with two draws the United States have now won two in a row, with 18-year-old Pepi becoming the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers. The victory earned the United States a share of top spot on eight points with Mexico, who drew 1-1 with Canada at the Azteca Stadium in an ill-tempered contest that was halted briefly in the second half when spectators began chanting homophobic slurs.

The top three in the eight-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-placed finisher going into an intercontinental playoff for another spot. Pepi put the United States ahead in the 49th minute in Austin, Texas, when he headed home a superb cross from Sergino Dest. He added a second 13 minutes later, charging onto a cross from Brendan Aaronson and stabbing it past a diving Andre Blake for his third goal in two national team appearances.

Hosts Mexico opened the scoring in the 21st minute with Jorge Sanchez taking advantage of a breakdown in the Canada defence. Jonathan Osorio netted the equaliser in the 42nd minute, running onto a ball from Alphonso Davies and clinically tucking it past keeper Guillermo Ochoa to give Canada their first goal against Mexico at the Azteca since 1980. "The positives, we take a point in a hard place and we keep going," said Osorio.

"It's a big goal for me and for Canada, it is just another step in the right direction but we know we still got a lot of work to do." Mexico were booed off the pitch after a half dominated by Canada with Davies missing from close range and a Steven Vitoria header flying just past the far post.

Things turned nasty in the second half with Tecatito Corona and Richie Laryea getting into an exchange that produced yellow cards, which was soon followed by homophobic chants that resulted in the match being stopped and a warning issued in the stadium. In other qualifiers, Honduras and Costa Rica laboured to a 0-0 draw in San Pedro Sula while El Salvador took all three points in a 1-0 win over Panama on a first-half goal from Enrico Duenas.

Canada are on six points, two behind the joint leaders, while El Salvador and Panama are on five points. Costa Rica and Honduras have three points and Jamaica prop up the group on one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021