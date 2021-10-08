Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica

A second-half double from Ricardo Pepi gave the United States a 2-0 home win over Jamaica on Thursday to remain unbeaten in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. After opening the group with two draws the United States has now won two in a row, with 18-year-old Pepi becoming the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field

Banners and signs declaring "PROTECT THE PLAYERS" and "NO MORE SILENCE" ringed National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) pitches on Wednesday as teams took to the field for the first time since sexual misconduct allegations rocked the competition.

The matches were the first since a report from The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct from former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley, prompting the league to postpone last weekend's games.

'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELT) CEO said she was proud that her organization rarely speaks out on pressing issues of the day and added there was no chance whatsoever of a "behind the scenes" documentary on the Wimbledon Championships. Sally Bolton, who last year became the AELTC's first female CEO after a career that has also encompassed rugby league, rugby union, and athletics, found herself as a panelist at the Leaders Week sports business conference justifying Wimbledon's famed reluctance to speak about any issue beyond Wimbledon.

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, players received $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds, with 10 paying the alleged ringleader, Terrence Williams, at least $230,000 in kickbacks.

Nasdaq wagers on sports betting trend, sees retail brokers joining

Sports betting will likely occur through exchanges and retail brokerages like Robinhood Markets Inc in the future, the head of North American markets at Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday. Nasdaq in June took a stake in Sporttrade, a start-up that plans to launch a sports betting app in New Jersey by year-end, and last month the exchange operator said it was providing the company with market surveillance technology.

Athletics-Banned Nigerian sprinter Okagbare facing three anti-doping charges

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare, who was provisionally banned after testing positive for human growth hormone before the Tokyo Olympics, has been hit with three separate anti-doping charges, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday. Okagbare, who won silver in the long jump at Beijing 2008, had competed in the 100m heats in Tokyo on July 31 and was due to run in the semi-final before being suspended.

Soccer-Saudi Arabia-led consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

Premier League side Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, the league said in a statement on Thursday. "Following the completion of the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect," the Premier League said.

Tennis-Murray reunited with wedding ring, stinky shoes

Andy Murray was "back in the good books" with his wife on Thursday after his wedding ring and stinky shoes were returned to him. Murray said on Twitter that his shoes reeked so badly in his car that he decided to leave them under the vehicle outside his hotel in California overnight to air them out.

Boxing-Boxing offers escape valve for favela children in Brazil

When 13-year-old Mariangela Pereira da Silva was accosted by a strange man near her home earlier this year she was frightened. She felt she had to do something and a bar of chocolate helped her reach a decision. A local NGO was offering chocolate to anyone who wanted to try out boxing and Da Silva went along.

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Medvedev adjusting to the limelight

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he has enjoyed his moment in the sun following his breakthrough win at Flushing Meadows last month, where he earned his maiden Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic. Receiving texts from players he grew up worshiping and being front-page news around the world -- especially in his native Russia -- was a thrill, he said.

