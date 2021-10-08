Tennis-Kyrgios, Passari moved to seperate rooms after quarantine row

Left Menu

"In the afternoon of Thursday 7 October 2021, police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants within a Medi-hotel," a South Australia Police spokesperson said. "An investigation was conducted, no offences were disclosed and both parties will now spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms." Kyrgios, a former Grand Slam quarter-finalist now ranked 97th in the world, reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year but has managed only one victory in five tournaments since.

Updated: 08-10-2021
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios and his model girlfriend Chiara Passari were moved to separate rooms in their Adelaide quarantine hotel quarantine after an argument on Thursday. The pair are undergoing the mandatory 14 days of quarantine that all international travellers arriving in Australia must currently undergo after Kyrgios returned home from competing in the Laver Cup in Boston.

On Thursday, the pair engaged in a spat on social media that clearly escalated. "In the afternoon of Thursday 7 October 2021, police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants within a Medi-hotel," a South Australia Police spokesperson said.

"An investigation was conducted, no offenses were disclosed and both parties will now spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms." Kyrgios, a former Grand Slam quarter-finalist now ranked 97th in the world, reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year but has managed only one victory in five tournaments since.

