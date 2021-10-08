Left Menu

UEFA Nations League: France script stunning second-half comeback against Belgium to win semis 3-2

France scripted a sensational second-half comeback against Belgium by outlasting them 3-2 in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday here at the Juventus Stadium.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 08-10-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 12:05 IST
UEFA Nations League: France script stunning second-half comeback against Belgium to win semis 3-2
France celebrate after scoring against Belgium (Photo: Twitter/UEFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

France scripted a sensational second-half comeback against Belgium by outlasting them 3-2 in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday here at the Juventus Stadium. Theo Hernandez scored the dramatic last-minute winner to complete the comeback and send world champion France through to Sunday's final where the Les Bleus will meet Spain.

It was Belgium who looked destined for Sunday's showpiece event based on their first-half showing. Hugo Lloris pulled off a remarkable early save to keep out Kevin De Bruyne, but Yannick Carrasco's low shot and Romelu Lukaku's characteristically marauding run and thumping finish put Roberto Martinez's side firmly in control. Les Bleus were a different proposition after the break, however. Though Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann both passed up chances to give their team a foothold, Karim Benzema made no such mistake when he turned nimbly inside the penalty area and finished. Kylian Mbappe's unerring penalty soon restored parity.

Lukaku thought he had won it for Belgium late on only to be ruled out for offside. Paul Pogba then struck the bar with a free kick, yet there was time for more drama still. France launched a sweeping counterattack and the ball eventually found its way to Theo Hernandez on the edge of the penalty area; he steadied himself with one touch before firing into the corner to complete a dramatic turnaround. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021