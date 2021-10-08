Left Menu

Solid start for Shubhankar in Madrid

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:03 IST
Solid start for Shubhankar in Madrid
  • Country:
  • Spain

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a solid 4-under 67, laced with five birdies, in the opening round to be tied 21st at the ACCIONA Open de Espana here.

Sharma, who has time and again shown glimpses of fine form but also given away some advantage after that, was looking good once again, stumbled to just one late bogey on the sixth, which was his 15th hole.

India's other star, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who became a father recently, opened with 4-over 75 and needs a good second round to make the cut.

Ross McGowan produced a course record 61 and led the way after round one but world number one Jon Rahm was just two shots back on home soil.

Englishman McGowan claimed his first European Tour win in the Spanish capital 12 years ago at the Madrid Masters but had to wait 11 years to seal a second at last season's Italian Open.

Home favourite Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez was his nearest challenger but all eyes were on Rahm, who was at eight under as he seeks a third consecutive victory at his home open.

Rahm, the U.S. Open Champion had huge crowds following him but it was McGowan who stole the headlines as he carded eight birdies and an eagle.

Dutchman Wil Besseling, Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Scot David Drysdale were at seven under, a shot clear of another Scot in Grant Forrest, Kiwi Ryan Fox, Swede Joakim Lagergren and Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

Forrest recorded the 31st hole-in-one of the 2021 Race to Dubai, holing an eight iron from 181 yards at the ninth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021