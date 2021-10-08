Left Menu

Pakistan include Sarfaraz and Haider in T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan on Friday made three changes to their squad for the T20 World Cup, bringing in former captain Sarafraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali at the expense of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah.Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has been named interim head coach following the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq.As announced earlier, former Australia batter Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will be the teams batting and bowling consultants for the mega event.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:17 IST
Pakistan include Sarfaraz and Haider in T20 World Cup squad
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Friday made three changes to their squad for the T20 World Cup, bringing in former captain Sarafraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali at the expense of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah.

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has been named interim head coach following the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq.

As announced earlier, former Australia batter Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will be the team's batting and bowling consultants for the mega event. The cut-off for making squad changes is October 10.

Many former Pakistan cricketers, including Rashid Latif and Shoaib Akhtar, wanted wholesale changes in the squad announced on September 4.

''...After taking into consideration player performances and form, the selectors have made three changes,'' said the PCB in a statement.

''Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan open their World Cup campaign against India on October 24.

''The decision on Sohaib Maqsood's inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice.

''The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab.'' Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said performances of the domestic T20 event were considered before they made the changes.

''After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.

''The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side.

''It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans...'' Pakistan's 15-member squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

Traveling reserves - Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021