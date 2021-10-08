Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:19 IST
MI opt to bat against SRH in must-win match

Defending champions Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win IPL game which they have to win by a margin of 171 runs to qualify for the play-offs.

MI not only need to win the match, they have to beat SRH by 171 runs or more to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders in the race for the fourth and last play-off spot.

MI made two changes from their last match, bringing in Krunal Pandya and Piyush Chawla in place of Jayant Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary.

SRH will be led by Manish Pandey in place of Kane Williamson, who is sitting out due to an elbow niggle. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been rested.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Manish Pandey (c), Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

