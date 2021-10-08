Soccer-Fire breaks out at stadium ahead of Andorra v England match

A fire broke out at Andorra's national stadium the day before the country are due to host England in a Group I World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports reported on Friday. Sky posted videos showing a television gantry at the side of the pitch between the two sets of team benches engulfed in flames and giving off plumes of thick, black smoke.

There were no reports of injuries, but the blaze raises concerns that the match may be affected since the flames were right beside the stadium's artificial pitch. Sky added that a fire crew had arrived at the stadium to put out the flames but that the gantry had sustained serious damage, which could affect television coverage of the match.

England's players had been training at the 3,300 capacity stadium three hours before the blaze broke out. It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire.

