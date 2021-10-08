Left Menu

Lalas backs more frequent World Cup plans, asks critics to "think about the small guys"

And finding ways to provide more opportunities so that everybody, either individually or collectively as a team and as a country, can have that wonderful experience of what a World Cup can be. Lalas was a member of FIFAs Technical Advisory Group, which recently examined the future of mens football under the leadership of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Former USA international Alexi Lalas is in favour of increasing the frequency of FIFA World Cup finals from every four years to every two. Lalas, who rose to international prominence while playing for the 'Stars and Stripes' on home soil in the 1994 World Cup, believes that lesser footballing nations should have a greater opportunity to experience performing on the sport's biggest stage. The 51-year-old also hopes that an increase in the number of World Cups will bring an end to European dominance, with Brazil in 2002 the last team from outside the continent to win the tournament. ''When it comes to something like FIFA, yes you have your elites, if you will, and yes, you have your big super-clubish type of countries and cultures, but it's FIFA's responsibility to all the membership, and it's FIFA's responsibility to make sure that they are constantly thinking not just about the big guys, but also about the small guys.

''... And finding ways to provide more opportunities so that everybody, either individually or collectively as a team and as a country, can have that wonderful experience of what a World Cup can be.'' Lalas was a member of FIFA's Technical Advisory Group, which recently examined the future of men's football under the leadership of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

