'It's been a great ride': Warner pens emotional note for SRH fans

Australian batsman David Warner on Friday penned a heartfelt message for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans and termed his stint with the IPL franchise as a "great ride".

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:11 IST
David Warner (Photo/ SRH Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australian batsman David Warner on Friday penned a heartfelt message for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans and termed his stint with the IPL franchise as a "great ride". Warner was removed as SRH skipper in May this year following his poor form and was again dropped from the playing XI during the UAE-leg of IPL.

As SRH plays their last league game on Friday against Mumbai Indians, Warner thanked all the fans for the support and said he will miss every one of them. "Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today," Warner wrote on Instagram.

SRH have won the IPL title just once and the win came under Warner's leadership in 2016. The side this year failed to reach the playoffs and will end the IPL 2021 at the eighth position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

