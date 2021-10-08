Left Menu

Southgate sees positive side of playing on plastic Andorra pitch

Weve played on some really difficult grass pitches where teams have kept the length of the grass long and we werent able to move the ball quickly.

PTI | Andorralavella | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:15 IST
Southgate sees positive side of playing on plastic Andorra pitch

England got a feel for Andorra's artificial pitch as Gareth Southgate's side trained ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

The road to Qatar continues this weekend against the side ranked 156th in the world at the Estadi Nacional.

Wales raged about the plastic pitch after a European Championship qualifier in 2014, with Gareth Bale saying it was ''by far the worst (pitch) I've ever played on''.

But Southgate has a more positive perspective, hoping that the plastic pitch will benefit his side's desire to pass the ball with speed. ''We've played on some really difficult grass pitches where teams have kept the length of the grass long and we weren't able to move the ball quickly. So for us to have a surface where you know the ball can move quickly is good.'' The Andorran Football Federation said it was improved last year to what an official called a ''hybrid surface'' but it remains to be seen whether Southgate alters his selections with the pitch in mind.

All 24 players trained in the Pyrenees on Friday lunchtime, although Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins did some individual work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster dose; Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021