DC score 164/5 against RCB

Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls. Brief scores Delhi Capitals 1645 in 20 overs Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs. Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43).

