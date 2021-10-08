Delhi Capitals make 164/5 as RCB fight back

Royal Challengers Bangalore rallied to stop Delhi Capitals at 164 for five in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

The table-toppers frittered away a strong 88-run opening partnership provided by Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) with the other batsmen unable to build on it.

Shimron Hetmyer (29) hit two big sixes to go with two boundaries and ensured the Capitals go past the 150-mark after the batters appeared to struggle in the middle overs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj bowled well to finish with 2 for 25 from his four overs while Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dan Christian picked up a wicket each.

Dhawan and Shaw got the Capitals off to a good start, adding 55 runs in the first six overs, without taking too many risks. While the left-handed Dhawan, who has been in good form, continued to play fluently, his opening partner came up with some fine shots too.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli chose to open the bowling with the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell, who started with a wide. Dhawan showed his intent with a superb drive on the off-side to get DC moving.

The left-right combination of Dhawan and Shaw scored 88 runs in the first 10 overs, hitting some splendid shots on the way before the former fell to Harshal Patel when he gave a catch to Dan Christian.

Shaw, who was beginning to look dangerous and slog swept Chahal powerfully for a six over mid-wicket, fell to a catch by Garton in the deep, two short of a well-deserved fifty.

Christian struck a huge blow for the Bangalore team by getting the DC captain Rishabh Pant (10) to edge one to the 'keeper K S Bharat, leaving them at 108 for three in the 13th over.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl. Both the teams went in with unchanged playing XIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)