Cricket-England confirm participation in Ashes tour to Australia

The England cricket team will tour Australia for their five-test Ashes series beginning in December subject to several critical conditions being met before they travel, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel."

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:21 IST
The England cricket team will tour Australia for their five-test Ashes series beginning in December subject to several critical conditions being met before they travel, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday. "Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour," the ECB said in a statement.

"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

