Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open champion Medvedev adjusting to the limelight; Hamilton to take grid drop in Turkey after engine change and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica

A second-half double from Ricardo Pepi gave the United States a 2-0 home win over Jamaica on Thursday to remain unbeaten in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. After opening the group with two draws the United States have now won two in a row, with 18-year-old Pepi becoming the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

Soccer-Fire breaks out at stadium ahead of Andorra v England match

A fire broke out at Andorra's national stadium the day before the country are due to host England in a Group I World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports reported on Friday. Sky posted videos showing a television gantry at the side of the pitch between the two sets of team benches engulfed in flames and giving off plumes of thick, black smoke.

'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELT) CEO said she was proud that her organisation rarely speaks out on pressing issues of the day and added there was no chance whatsoever of a "behind the scenes" documentary on the Wimbledon Championships. Sally Bolton, who last year became the AELTC's first female CEO after a career that has also encompassed rugby league, rugby union and athletics, found herself as a panelist at the Leaders Week sport business conference justifying Wimbledon's famed reluctance to speak about any issue beyond Wimbledon.

Japanese octogenarian skateboarder learns new tricks

Yoshio Kinoshita is living proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks. The 81-year-old rides the ramps at his local skate park in the city of Osaka almost every morning, picking up tips from skateboarders decades younger than him.

Doping-Indonesia, Thailand want WADA to reconsider non-compliant ruling

Indonesia and Thailand will ask the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reconsider its decision to declare them non-compliant, representatives of the two countries said on Friday. WADA announced on Thursday that the National Anti-Doping Agencies (NADOs) of North Korea and Indonesia were ruled to be non-compliant for not implementing effective testing programs.

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, players received $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds, with 10 paying the alleged ringleader, Terrence Williams, at least $230,000 in kickbacks.

Soccer-Human rights groups criticise Newcastle sale to Saudi-led consortium

Saudi Arabian human rights group ALQST accused the Premier League of being driven only by money and employing 'profoundly inadequate' criteria for assessing human rights considerations in the wake of Newcastle United being acquired by a Saudi-led consortium. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- now owns 80% of the club, with the rest divided between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, whose chief executive, Amanda Staveley, led the takeover.

Soccer-Ashley says he rejected bigger Newcastle bid before Saudi-led takeover

Outgoing Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley said he had rejected a higher bid than the one that led to the Premier League club being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led group on Thursday, but believed he had acted in the best interests of the club. Newcastle were bought by a group comprising Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, ending years of uncertainty to the delight of fans.

Motor racing-Hamilton to take grid drop in Turkey after engine change

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Turkish Grand Prix after Mercedes changed the engine on his car on Friday amid reliability concerns. The new internal combustion engine (ICE) exceeds the Briton's allocation of three for the season, triggering the penalty.

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Medvedev adjusting to the limelight

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he has enjoyed his moment in the sun following his breakthrough win at Flushing Meadows last month, where he earned his maiden Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic. Receiving texts from players he grew up worshiping and being front page news around the world -- especially in his native Russia -- was a thrill, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)