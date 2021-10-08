Left Menu

India's Ayushi, Aishwary win silver in 50m rifle 3 positions mixed event

The Indian duo of Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event to continue the countrys dominance in the ISSF Junior World Championship here on Friday.Ayushi and Aishwary shot 17 in the gold medal match as against the 31 shot by the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen.The Indians had topped the qualifications with a world record equalling score of 590 with the eventual gold medallist finishing in second spot.

The Indian duo of Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event to continue the country's dominance in the ISSF Junior World Championship here on Friday.

Ayushi and Aishwary shot 17 in the gold medal match as against the 31 shot by the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen.

The Indians had topped the qualifications with a world record equalling score of 590 with the eventual gold medallist finishing in second spot. The other Indian team of Nischal Sartaj Singh Tiwana finished eighth in the qualifications with 574. Late on Thursday, the Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold medal.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India's 10th gold of the ongoing event.

The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal after going down to the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker. The Indians were beaten 43-47.

India's total haul now stands at 10 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals. USA is second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

