Soccer-MLS club San Jose working with police after post-game shooting

More than 40 officers responded to the event at the stadium and surrounding car parks where multiple fights resulted in five arrests, including at least one for firearms violations. There were no life-threatening injuries but one person did suffer a grazing bullet wound while various others dealt with injuries resulting from physical assaults.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes expressed thanks to local police for their speedy response to the gunfire and fights that erupted at their stadium after Thursday's friendly against Mexican side Cruz Azul. More than 40 officers responded to the event at the stadium and surrounding car parks where multiple fights resulted in five arrests, including at least one for firearms violations.

There were no life-threatening injuries but one person did suffer a grazing bullet wound while various others dealt with injuries resulting from physical assaults. "The Earthquakes organisation is very appreciative of the San Jose Police Department's swift response and are working closely with the SJPD to gather more information at this time," the team said in a statement.

"We are committed to working with the SJPD and our community to make our events a safe environment for all fans." During the game, a spectator was seen on video leaping onto the field and running up to a group of players and throwing a punch. Players from both teams contained the intruder before officials removed the individual.

When asked if there would be an investigation into the incident of the individual gaining access to the field, MLS said they would follow up with their security team but added that since it was not a league match they have different regulations.

