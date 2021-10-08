RCB beat DC by 7 wickets
Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five.Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan 43 and Prithvi Shaw 48 putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs. Brief scores Delhi Capitals 1645 in 20 overs Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43 Mohammed Siraj 225.Royal Challengers Bangalore 1663 in 20 overs Srikar Bharat 78, Glenn Maxwell 51 Anrich Nortje 224.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday after a last-ball six by Srikar Bharat.
Bharat remained unbeaten on 78 off 52 balls while Glenn Maxwell made 51 off 33 as RCB chased down DC's target of 165 in a thrilling last-ball finish. Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five.
Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs. Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/25).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 166/3 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 78, Glenn Maxwell 51; Anrich Nortje 2/24).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar addresses International Week of Deaf People 2021
Screening infants for various ailments, disabilities should be must: Union Minister Bharati Pawar
Left parties urge people to support 'Bharat Bandh' called by SKM on Sep 27
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
SAD demands 100 pc hike in compensation to farmers for land acquired under Bharatmala Pariyojana