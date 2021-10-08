RCB beat DC by 7 wickets

Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:21 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday after a last-ball six by Srikar Bharat.

Bharat remained unbeaten on 78 off 52 balls while Glenn Maxwell made 51 off 33 as RCB chased down DC's target of 165 in a thrilling last-ball finish. Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five.

Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs. Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/25).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 166/3 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 78, Glenn Maxwell 51; Anrich Nortje 2/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

