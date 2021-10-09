Left Menu

Collective failure in second leg of IPL cost us dearly, says MI skipper Rohit

Defending champions Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said their collective failure as a group in the second leg of IPL led to their early exit from the tournament. Once we came here, there was collective failure as a group, a disappointed Rohit said at the post-match presentation.When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to perform.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:29 IST
Collective failure in second leg of IPL cost us dearly, says MI skipper Rohit
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Defending champions Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said their ''collective failure as a group'' in the second leg of IPL led to their early exit from the tournament. It is for the first time in three seasons that five-time champions MI have not entered the last four after lifting the trophy in the past two editions.

''We had a fabulous run as a franchise. We can be very proud of what we have created. We were just getting into the momentum of winning games in Delhi, and then there was a break in between. Once we came here, there was collective failure as a group,'' a disappointed Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

''When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to perform. I wouldn't call it pressure. More than anything, it is the expectation. What we have created as a group stands out in the last 5-6 years.'' Rohit admitted that MI encountered a stop-start season in this IPL. ''But we had an on-and-off season. But very happy with the win today, we gave everything, and I am sure it was entertaining for the fans too. Little disappointed we couldn't go through.'' The MI skipper was full of praise for young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan who hit a whirlwind 84 off 32 balls. ''Ishan Kishan is a very talented player, just the right position to bat is crucial. He just batted the way we want Ishan to,'' he said of the left-hander who was won the man-of-the-match award for his exploits with the bat up the order. SRH's stand-in skipper Manish Pandey, who hit an unbeaten 69 off 41 balls in a losing cause, too said that the season was a tale of collective failure for the side. ''We had a lot of changes in the side, that didn't work for us. We were struggling in the first few games too, and had to pull ourselves up in the second leg but the whole team didn't put in complete performances, despite some really good individual performances,' he said. He lauded Friday's wicket on offer and said for him it was the best pitch of the tournament so far. ''It was really hot, and it was an intense 20 overs. My calves are a bit cramped. I think the surface was the best of the tournament. Man-of-the-match Kishan said he went out with a positive mindset and it paid off.

''Getting in good touch before the World Cup. Good state of mind is very important. I knew we are in a do-or-die situation. It was just the intent and the positive mindset. ''I haven't scored as many boundaries in the cover region this season. You have to be prepared for every circumstance. It's important to be in that mindset.

''I had a chat with Virat (Kohli) bhai, HP (Hardik Pandya), KP (Pollard) - they were all there. I would love to open, and that is what Virat bhai said. But at the bigger level, you need to be prepared for everything.'' PTI SSC BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021