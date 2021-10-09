Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle takeover can improve conditions for LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia, says supporters group

Newcastle United's official LGBTQ+ supporters group is hopeful that the club's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium can have a "positive influence" in the Gulf state and improve conditions for LGBTQ+ people there. "The fact that in this investment they have collaborated with Amanda Staveley should indicate they are being influenced by our culture of respect, equality and tolerance," United with Pride added.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 02:10 IST
Soccer-Newcastle takeover can improve conditions for LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia, says supporters group
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Newcastle United's official LGBTQ+ supporters group is hopeful that the club's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium can have a "positive influence" in the Gulf state and improve conditions for LGBTQ+ people there. United with Pride conceded that "Saudi Arabia is one of the least tolerant for LGBTQ+ and gender rights anywhere in the world" but added that the investment in Newcastle could serve as an opportunity for decision makers in the country to witness how other cultures treat their minority groups.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- now owns 80% of the club, with the rest divided between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, whose chief executive, Amanda Staveley, led the takeover. "There is potential to be a positive influence to improving the conditions for the LGBTQ+ community in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere," the group said in a statement.

"Recently the country relaxed some laws for women, which can be seen as a reflection of international influence." Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia and organisations like Amnesty International have questioned how the Premier League can go ahead with campaigns like "Rainbow Laces", an initiative it launched with LGBTQ+ rights group Stonewall to promote diversity and equality.

Stonewall and the Premier League did not respond to requests for comment. "The fact that in this investment they have collaborated with Amanda Staveley should indicate they are being influenced by our culture of respect, equality and tolerance," United with Pride added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021