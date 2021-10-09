Left Menu

Andy Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for upcoming T20 WC

Former Zimbabwe captain has been appointed as Afghanistan's senior team consultant for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-10-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 07:34 IST
Andy Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for upcoming T20 WC
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower (Photo/ ACB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Former Zimbabwe captain has been appointed as Afghanistan's senior team consultant for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. "We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup,'' ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in an official statement.

Flower had earlier coached England men's team from 2009 to 2014 and under his reins, the Three Lions lifted the T20 World Cup title in 2010. The former Zimbabwe skipper represented his country in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs. In his coaching career, Flower has coached various franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pakistan Super League (IPL) and the inaugural season of the Hundred.

Afghanistan had left for Qatar from Kabul earlier this year and then the side will arrive in the UAE to take part in the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan T20 world Cup Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais AhmedReserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021