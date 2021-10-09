Left Menu

Soccer-Sturridge says will leave "ego at door" at Perth Glory

Daniel Sturridge will come to Perth Glory as a "humble man" seeking to fit into a team ethos, the former Liverpool and England striker said. "Of course players can make the difference, but in terms of one player carrying a team, I just don't think in world football that's possible, because everybody is needed. Sturridge won the Premier League and Champions League titles with Chelsea and was a member of Liverpool's Champions League-winning squad in 2019.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-10-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 08:16 IST
Soccer-Sturridge says will leave "ego at door" at Perth Glory
  • Country:
  • Australia

Daniel Sturridge will come to Perth Glory as a "humble man" seeking to fit into a team ethos, the former Liverpool and England striker said. Sturridge has signed a one-year contract with the Western Australian outfit for the coming 2021/22 season, which kicks off on Nov. 20 when Perth face Adelaide United.

The 32-year-old's signing has raised hopes the Glory could win their maiden A-League title after several near-misses but Sturridge said he alone could not deliver the hardware fans have long craved. "I'm coming there as a humble man, leaving my ego at the door," Sturridge told reporters. "Of course players can make the difference, but in terms of one player carrying a team, I just don't think in world football that's possible, because everybody is needed.

Sturridge won the Premier League and Champions League titles with Chelsea and was a member of Liverpool's Champions League-winning squad in 2019. He joins Perth after more than 18 months without a club, having left Turkish side Trabzonspor in March 2020 after receiving a four-month ban for breaching betting rules in 2018.

"This is the longest time I've had not playing competitive games," Sturridge said. "But in terms of training, I've been training the whole time. I've not let myself go or had time off."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021