Looking forward to T20 WC, process and routine to remain the same: Suryakumar

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has said that he is looking forward to the upcoming T20 World Cup and his process and routine will remain the same like it was for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 09-10-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 10:20 IST
MI batter Suryakumar Yadav (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has said that he is looking forward to the upcoming T20 World Cup and his process and routine will remain the same like it was for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday had finished the IPL 2021 at fifth position. The side ended their IPL 2021 campaign with a 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"I am good, I am good (on how he is doing after being hit by a short ball). At the end of the day the show must go on and you got to keep smiling whatever happens. We had nothing to lose," Suryakumar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game against SRH. "We had a target, we just kept running behind it. The pitch was good. Happy to be on the winning side. It is a big tournament (T20 World Cup). We don't change anything. The process, routine all remain the same. Really looking forward to it," he added.

Mumbai Indians had scored 235 in 20 overs against SRH on the back of blistering performances from Ishan Kishan (84) and Suryakumar Yadav (82). The T20 World Cup will kickstart on October 17 and India will lock horns against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

