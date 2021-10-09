Lahiri shoots 70, makes cut easily at Las Vegas

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot one-under 70 in the second round to make the cut comfortably at the Shriners Children's Open here.

The Indian ace is now seven-under and T-30, a fall from being T-10 after the first round.

Lahiri found as many as 14 greens in regulation but did not get a closer look at birdie putts and let go off some chances between 10-15 feet. He had just two birdies and one bogey.

Lahiri's chip on Par-3 fifth went 21 yards to the green from where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. He birdied the 420-yard par-4 10th hole and the 341-yard par-4 15th. On the 15th, he had a great chip to one foot for birdie.

Lahiri missed the cut last week where Indian-American Sahith Theegala after leading for three rounds ended T-8. This week Theegala (70-68) missed the cut as it fell at 5-under.

Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey are tied for the lead at 14-under, while Sam Burns, winner of the Sanderson Farms last week, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13-under.

The 25-year-old Burns has won twice in the last six months and also lost in a playoff at a World Golf Championships event and finished one shot out of a playoff at Riviera this year. So, he is looking at another run for another title.

Im (63-65) and Ramey (63-65) each closed their afternoon rounds with birdies on the par-5 ninth, with Ramey making a 13-footer after hitting his approach into the right greenside bunker. They were at 14-under 128 at the TPC Summerlin, which also had rain. Im won the Honda Classic last year for his first PGA TOUR title.

The 29-year-old Ramey is making third start of the year and fifth in his PGA TOUR career.

The highest-ranked player in the field at No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking Louis Oosthuizen is at 10-under in T-13.

After a stunning first-round 10-under 61, first-round leader Sung Kang shot 2-over 73 and was T17 at 8-under.

Matthew Wolff (67), who lost in a playoff last year, was 11 under with winner Matt Jones (67), Adam Hadwin (64), Andrew Putnam (64), Slovakian silver medallist Rory Sabbatini (66), Harry Hall (65) and Talor Gooch (67).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)