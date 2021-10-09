Junior Shooting World C'ship: India confirm top place finish

India won three more gold medals on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, to confirm a top place finish. At Lima's Las Palmas Shooting range, the day's first gold came in the Men's 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Team competition through the trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala, who defeated Germany 10-2, in the gold medal match.

Thereafter India swept the medals in the Junior Men's and Women's Double Trap Grand Prix events to finish the day with 13 gold medals. The 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) Mixed Team comprising Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ayushi Podder also won silver in the first medal event on Friday, going down 17-31 to the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen in the gold match-up.

In the Junior Men's Double Trap India's Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat won gold with a score of 120 while teammate Sehajpreet Singh won silver with 114. In the Women's event, Manvi Soni won gold with 105 while Yshaya Contractor won silver with 90 and Hitasha the bronze with a score of 76. With one more day of competitions left India with a total haul of 30 medals including 13 gold, 11 silver and six bronze, are well clear of second-place USA who has six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. (ANI)

