Left Menu

NBA-Curry praises Lakers star James for longevity in NBA

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set the standard for longevity in the league as the 36-year-old entered his 19th season, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said. Balance on court, off court." Two-time MVP Curry said James started attending his games while the Warriors star was still playing for Davidson College in North Carolina in 2008.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:29 IST
NBA-Curry praises Lakers star James for longevity in NBA

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set the standard for longevity in the league as the 36-year-old entered his 19th season, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said. The 17-time All-Star James picked up his fourth NBA Finals MVP title last year after helping the Lakers win the championship over the Miami Heat, adding another accolade to his dazzling career.

Curry, who faced James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for four straight years in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, heaped praise on James. "He set the standard for that," Curry said before Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, which the Warriors won 121-114.

"Nine straight Finals, all the things that he's accomplished. You have a vision of sustaining your prime for as long as you can, kind of re-imagining what that looks like. "So you know the work that goes into it, especially in the off-seasons, especially how you take care of your body, your mind. Balance on-court, off-court."

Two-time MVP Curry said James started attending his games while the Warriors star was still playing for Davidson College in North Carolina in 2008. "For me, it's a weird perspective just because I still remember my college days and he was just coming into his prime in the league," Curry said.

"And my sophomore year, (NCAA) tournament run he came to a game, then came to a game my junior year. This is hilarious. I still have a jersey that he signed back in '08 in my parents' house back in Charlotte. "So it's kind of weird to think about what's happened in the last 13, 14 years."

The 2021-2022 NBA regular season will begin on Oct. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021