Left Menu

Aus W v Ind W, 2nd T20I: Hosts win toss, opt to bowl

Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Carrara Oval on Saturday.

ANI | Queensland | Updated: 09-10-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 13:24 IST
Aus W v Ind W, 2nd T20I: Hosts win toss, opt to bowl
Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ cricketcomau Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Carrara Oval on Saturday. At the time of the toss, Lanning said: "We are gonna have a bowl tonight. We can put them under pressure if we are able to execute our plans. Playing with the same XI."

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur said: "It's always good to accept the challenges. We are playing with the same XI, no changes." The first T20I between India and Australia had been called off due to persistent rain on Thursday. The abandonment saw both teams receiving a point each towards the series. The hosts lead the multi-format series 7-5.

India had scored 131/4 in 15.2 overs before play was stopped due to rain. While the match officials initially decided to end the India innings and set Australia a target accordingly, consistent rain saw the match being called off. Playing XI: Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodriques, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Gosha (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021